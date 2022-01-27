Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: 5 dreamy moments from Mehendi & Haldi ceremonies

1 / 6

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar at pre-wedding festivities

The bride-to-be Mouni Roy is on cloud nine as she is going to tie the knot with her love of life Suraj Nambiar. The wedding festivities have begun in Goa. Several photos and videos have made rounds on the Internet from her Mehndi and Haldi ceremonies. All the pictures and videos were wholesome. Celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Ashka Goradia were among others who marked their presence at the ceremony. Mouni wore a yellow outfit for her Mehndi and Haldi ceremony. She looked every inch beautiful in it. She kept her makeup minimal and left her hair loose. Mouni also danced on several Bollywood songs with her to-be husband. Mandira Bedi was also seen dancing during the ceremony to her film DDLJ’s song. She had also shared a blissful photo with Mouni Roy. Arjun Bijlani too had shared photos of bride-to-be from the Haldi ceremony. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will tie the knot on January 27 in an exquisite destination wedding in Goa. As Mouni and Suraj are going to be married soon, let us look at some dreamy pictures from her pre-wedding rituals including Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies.

Photo Credit : Mouni Roy Instagram