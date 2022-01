1 / 6

Wedding Bliss

It was a rather eventful week for the entertainment industry in India as things picked up pace after the Omicron scare. The biggest news-making event this week was undoubtedly Mouni Roy's wedding with Suraj Nambiar. The lovebirds got married in Goa amid friends and family. The three-day celebrations were all over social media as the couple shared some special photos. From her Mehendi and Haldi celebrations to her South Indian and Bengali wedding, Mouni's marriage celebrations were truly a treat for her fans. The official wedding photos were shared by the actress as well as by her official wedding photographer.

Photo Credit : Instagram