Mouni Roy to Surbhi Chandna: TV actors who aced their characters in Ekta Kapoor's series Naagin

Hindi daily soaps have always done a good job at keeping people hooked to the television. Naagin is one of the highest rated television daily soaps and has kept people glued to their seats, waiting to see how the storyline of the series will proceed. The Hindi supernatural fantasy thriller drama series is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and airs on the channel Colors TV. The show has completed five successful seasons and here are the gorgeous television actors who have aced the character of Naagin on-screen. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Mouni Roy played the character of Shivanya Ritik Raheja, a naagin from the Sheshnaag clan, in the first season of the show. Her convincing performance has a huge hand in giving the series a great start.
Adaa Khan portrayed Shesha and Ruchika, a naagin from the Sheshnaag clan, in the second season of the high rated series. She got under the skin of the character.
Surbhi Jyoti appeared on-screen as Shravani Mihir Sippi, the Naagrani of the Sheshnaag clan, in the third season. Her on-screen appearance as the naagin won hearts of millions.
Nia Sharma played the character of Brinda Dev Parikh, a naagin and the princess of the Sheshnaag clan, in Naagin’s season four. Her performance as the naagin was one of the highlights of the season.
Surbhi Chandna portrayed the character of Bani Sharma, the Sarvashreshtha Aadi Naagin (most powerful Naagin of all Naag lok) in the fifth season of Naagin. She received a lot of praises for her extremely convincing act on-screen.