Mouni Roy to Surbhi Chandna: TV actors who aced their characters in Ekta Kapoor's series Naagin

Hindi television actors who had fans drooling over their character of a Naagin

Hindi daily soaps have always done a good job at keeping people hooked to the television. Naagin is one of the highest rated television daily soaps and has kept people glued to their seats, waiting to see how the storyline of the series will proceed. The Hindi supernatural fantasy thriller drama series is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and airs on the channel Colors TV. The show has completed five successful seasons and here are the gorgeous television actors who have aced the character of Naagin on-screen. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Colors TV