Mouni Roy: Take a look at PHOTOS that take you inside the actress' luxurious home in the city of dreams
Mouni Roy: Take a look at PHOTOS that take you inside the actress' luxurious home in the city of dreams
Mouni Roy is one of the most loved and popular stars in the industry. She is active on social media and her feed is a delight for her fans. Here's a sneak peek into the actor's beautiful home in Mumbai!
Ekta Varma
Published: July 6, 2020 07:59 pm
Here's a sneak peek into the actor's luxe Mumbai home
Mouni Roy is one of the popular TV actresses. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well. For the uninitiated, the actress marked her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. Post that, she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. She was also seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter. Up next, Mouni's fans are excited to watch her as a villain in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. The same also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier this year, Mouni Roy made her singing debut. Sharing a post on Instagram, Mouni revealed that she sang "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein" with Nakash Aziz. Speaking about her social media presence, the beautiful actress keeps treating her fans and followers with her stunning pictures. Right from her vacay pics, bikini photos and more, her social media posts are a treat for her fans. Mouni also keeps sharing her photos sans makeup. The gorgeous beauty doesn't shy away from going makeup-free in public. Her lockdown has been extremely fruitful as her feed is filled with her photos. Speaking of lockdown, as the stars give fans an insight into their quarantine routines, they are also giving them a virtual tour of their lavish homes. Regardless of the size, they are well-decorated with breathtaking views, deep sofas and a beautiful ensemble of greens in the balcony. Here's a sneak peek into the star's beautiful Mumbai home.
Beauty personified
Isn't she gorgeous?
Picture perfect
Here's a picture-perfect from the star's beautiful indoor photoshoot.
Classes during lockdown
Her home aesthetics are beyond perfect.
Love for the classics
Mouni is a fan of classic and iconic music.
Meditation at home
The actress also practices meditation at home.
Love this click!
This pic will remind you of the most relatable homely vibes.
Mouni's goofy side
She gave a very cute caption to this post and wrote, "The blinding beauty that I am."
Brown furniture
Mouni's selfies are so relatable!
Dressing tables
The perfect spot to groom yourself and pamper yourself well.
Selfie goals
That's indeed a perfect selfie.
