Mouni Roy: These are the star's 6 floral outfits that we want to steal from her wardrobe; See Pics

Mouni Roy's 6 floral outfits

Mouni Roy is one popular actress of the entertainment industry. The actress is also slowly carving a niche for herself in Bollywood. Roy made her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold and since then, she has been a part of films such as Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. Up next, Roy will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The actress will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the same. She will be seen in a negative role in the same and her fans are excited about it. On the professional side, Roy is only climbing the success ladder. Due to lockdown, just like others, Roy is locked up indoors. Going by her social media posts, Mouni is keeping herself busy by reading books and painting. The star is very active on Instagram and her posts are an absolute treat to the eyes. Apart from her acting, she is also popularly known for her fashion. Today, we have picked seven best looks of the actress in floral outfits.

Photo Credit : Instagram