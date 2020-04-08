Share your Lockdown Story
Mouni Roy: These are the star's 6 floral outfits that we want to steal from her wardrobe; See Pics

Mouni Roy: These are the star's 6 floral outfits that we want to steal from her wardrobe; See Pics

Mouni Roy is one popular actress of the entertainment industry. Apart from her acting, she is also popularly known for her fashion. Today, we have picked seven best looks of the actress in floral outfits.
4272 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Mouni Roy is one popular actress of the entertainment industry. The actress is also slowly carving a niche for herself in Bollywood. Roy made her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold and since then, she has been a part of films such as Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. Up next, Roy will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The actress will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the same. She will be seen in a negative role in the same and her fans are excited about it. On the professional side, Roy is only climbing the success ladder. Due to lockdown, just like others, Roy is locked up indoors. Going by her social media posts, Mouni is keeping herself busy by reading books and painting. The star is very active on Instagram and her posts are an absolute treat to the eyes. Apart from her acting, she is also popularly known for her fashion. Today, we have picked seven best looks of the actress in floral outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Roy is looking extremely gorgeous in her floral outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    This dress is perfect for summer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    The actress is looking beyond beautiful in a white floral outfit. Also, her selfie game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    The stunning actress knows how to keep it casual yet cool.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    The diva never fails to disappoint.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

