Controversies of Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy who is a big name in the TV industry has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actress made her debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. Her performance in the debut film was loved by the masses. Post Gold, she was seen opposite John Abraham. She delivered a stellar performance in Romeo Akbar Walter. She was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. Though Made In China performed averagely at the box office, Mouni's performance was praised by the masses. She created buzz when she announced her exit from Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan. Up next, Roy will be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. For the uninitiated, Roy is essaying the role of a villain in the same. She will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She recently shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. We are excited to watch her in the upcoming movie. As we look forward to it, take a look at her controversial moments so far.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani