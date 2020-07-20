Mouni Roy will leave you mesmerised as she aces the pearl white smile in these photos

1 / 11

A look at Mouni Roy's scintillating smile in her photos

The powerhouse of talent and enchantress, Mouni Roy’s photo grid displays a glamourous and ravishing picture of her on Instagram as she never fails to make her followers’ heart racing. She made fame after playing the role of Sati in Life OK's mythological series Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. The actress is currently the most sought-after in the entertainment industry after the huge success of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin as Shivanya. The series topped the TRP charts, making Mouni a household name not only in India but in other countries too. Mouni expanded her acting career with venturing into the world of Hindi cinema. Her Bollywood debut was alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold in 2018. After the Naagin actress acted in 8 Bollywood films, the 34-year-old awaits release for two of her films, co-starring A-listers Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan, respectively. The actress has come a long way and she sets her impression in every household's heart and also, is paparazzi’s favourite. At present, Mouni in her personal life can be seen reading a lot of books which give us all a hint that the lady is an avid book reader, meanwhile practising yoga and sharing throwback pictures. The Brahmastra actress’ style, sense of fashion, drool-worthy vacation pictures and her casual photos has her fans going gaga over her, and we have curated one of the best pictures of her that will leave you ‘smiling’ as well.

Photo Credit : Instagram