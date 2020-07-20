/
Mouni Roy will leave you mesmerised as she aces the pearl white smile in these photos
The actress will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 'Brahmastra' as a villain. The actress has made a mark both in the television and the Bollywood film industry while making her fans sweep them off their feet with her smile.
A look at Mouni Roy's scintillating smile in her photos
The powerhouse of talent and enchantress, Mouni Roy’s photo grid displays a glamourous and ravishing picture of her on Instagram as she never fails to make her followers’ heart racing. She made fame after playing the role of Sati in Life OK's mythological series Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. The actress is currently the most sought-after in the entertainment industry after the huge success of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin as Shivanya. The series topped the TRP charts, making Mouni a household name not only in India but in other countries too. Mouni expanded her acting career with venturing into the world of Hindi cinema. Her Bollywood debut was alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold in 2018. After the Naagin actress acted in 8 Bollywood films, the 34-year-old awaits release for two of her films, co-starring A-listers Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan, respectively. The actress has come a long way and she sets her impression in every household's heart and also, is paparazzi’s favourite. At present, Mouni in her personal life can be seen reading a lot of books which give us all a hint that the lady is an avid book reader, meanwhile practising yoga and sharing throwback pictures. The Brahmastra actress’ style, sense of fashion, drool-worthy vacation pictures and her casual photos has her fans going gaga over her, and we have curated one of the best pictures of her that will leave you ‘smiling’ as well.
Black and white
But that smiles’ brightness can be visible even in a monochrome setup.
Comfort zone
Pyjamas are everyone’s comfort and go-to clothing and it is the same for Mouni as well.
Beach for the comfort
The actress radiates in a pink bikini as she relaxes on the beach.
Jhumkas and bangles
In a pink suit with a netted chunni, the actress looks like a proper patola.
Style statement ‘check’
Seamlessly carrying a checkered romper the actress enjoys the warmth of the sand.
Smile brighter than the stars
Figuratively, Mouni looks no less than that of a shining star in this white outfit.
Blushy smile
In a pink chikankari kurta with a dash of blush makes the picture dreamy.
Flawless
The perfect hair and smile make her look charming.
Bibliophile
Mouni is evidently happy around books and cannot seem to decide which one to read.
As pretty as a red rose
The actress looks breathtakingly pretty as she embraces the red-coloured saree
