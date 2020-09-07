Advertisement
Mouni Roy's beauty secrets are EASY to follow; Here's all you need to do to have glowing skin like the actress

Mouni Roy's beauty secrets are EASY to follow; Here's all you need to do to have glowing skin like the actress

Mouni Roy is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry. The Brahmastra actress takes good care of her skin. Today, let's take a look at her beauty secrets.
    Mouni Roy's skincare secrets REVEALED

    Mouni Roy is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry. The stunning actress has successfully carved a niche for herself on her own. Time and again, she keeps creating buzz for various reasons. She has been a part of many TV shows. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Sati and Shivanya/Shivangi in Devon Ke Dev.. Mahadev and Naagin respectively. When it comes to Bollywood, Mouni made her debut with Reema Kagti's Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. She later went on to star opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter and was also seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. She impressed her fans with all her performances in films. She will be next seen in Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. For the uninitiated, Mouni will be seen playing a negative character in the same. Earlier, talking about the same, she had said that she's excited to be a part of the film. On the personal side, Mouni is very active on social media. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. From sharing pictures to dance videos and more, Mouni's social media posts are an absolute delight. She often shares her no makeup pictures and many fans shower her with compliments for flaunting her natural skin. Have you ever wondered what is the secret behind her glowing skin? If yes, then you are at the right place. Today, let's take a look at her beauty secrets.

    Keep yourself hydrated

    In order to take good care of her skin, Mouni makes sure to drink gallons of water. Keeping herself hydrated is the first rule she follows.

    Warm water

    The actress has admitted several times that she makes sure to drink warm water mixed with cinnamon as it helps achieve clear skin.

    Eats banana

    She also revealed that eating a banana after drinking water can also do the trick.

    Sunscreen

    She swears by sunscreen.

    Removes makeup before going to bed

    Since she has to wear makeup for long hours, whenever she is not shooting, she allows her skin to breathe. Also, the Brahmastra actress makes sure to remove her makeup before going to bed without fail.

