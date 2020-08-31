Advertisement
Mouni Roy's captivating smile in these candid photos will steal your heart

Mouni Roy is one of the most loved actresses of the entertainment industry. Today, let's take a look at the actress' most beautiful candid pictures that will certainly make your heart flutter.
17726 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Mouni Roy's candid photos are a treat to the eyes

    Mouni Roy is one of the most loved actresses of the entertainment industry. The actress who is known to have achieved success on her own terms has come a long way in her career. She began her career with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Sati and Shivanya/Shivangi in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. She has been a part of many TV shows. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Reema Kagti's sports film Gold in which she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar. She later won hearts with her performances in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. Up next, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the same. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming project as she will be playing the role of a villain in the film. Earlier, talking about working with Big B, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mouni had said, "I am the antagonist to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchanji. As a villain, you have to obviously show fury and enmity towards them. That was extremely tough because I have looked up to Amitabhji as a hero ever since my teenage years. Not only was I performing in front of him but also had to show rage." Furthermore, talking about prepping up for a negative role, Mouni said that she had to prepare herself a lot. On the personal front, Mouni is very active on social media. From sharing beautiful selfies, mesmerising vacay photos and candid snaps, Mouni's social media posts are a delight. On that note, today, let's take a look at the actress' most beautiful candid pictures that will certainly make your heart flutter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Her smile!

    This candid snap of the actress is too beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Happy girls are the prettiest

    "Buddha: "a foot feels like a foot when it touches the ground." Me: "so we must jump & jive," captioned Roy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Water baby

    The Brahmastra actress is a travel freak.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Candid at its best

    This candid picture is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Good vibes only

    When it comes to style, Mouni knows how to impress and make a style statement.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Friends like family

    An adorable picture of the actress having fun with her girl pals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Beauty personified

    What do you have to say about this beautiful photo of the actress?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Lady in black

    Mouni looks one hell of a stunner in black dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Happiness

    Mouni shares a great camaraderie with Mandira Bedi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Vacay goals

    Here's a stunning pic of the actress from her travel diaries!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

