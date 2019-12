1 / 8

Mesmerising pictures of Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is one of the popular TV actresses. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well. For the uninitiated, the actress marked her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. Post that, she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. She was also seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter. Up next, Mouni's fans are excited to watch her as a villain in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. The same also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Time and again, Roy keeps treating us with behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Brahmastra on her Instagram handle. The excitement level is high and we can't wait to watch her in the same. The Gold actress is very active on social media and keeps treating us with her mesmerising snaps. Right from her gym pics, bikini photos and more, her Instagram is a treat to watch. Roy recently created a lot of buzz as she turned Santa Claus for HIV-afflicted kids at NGO. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and won millions of hearts with her kind gesture. As she continues to leave us in awe of her, check out some of her stunning photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram