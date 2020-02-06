/
/
/
PHOTOS: 8 Times Mouni Roy flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini; Check it out
PHOTOS: 8 Times Mouni Roy flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini; Check it out
TV actress Mouni Roy who has earned a name for herself in Bollywood has a body to die for. Roy has pulled off many bikini looks like a total diva. Here's a look at times she slayed us with her irresistible bikini looks.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5068 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 6, 2020 05:08 pm
1 / 8
Mouni Roy's bikini photos are hard to miss
TV actress Mouni Roy who has earned a name for herself in Bollywood recently made her singing debut. Yes, you read it right! Sharing a post on Instagram, Mouni revealed that she sang "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein" with Nakash Aziz. Congratulatory messages and appreciation are pouring in for the actress. The Naagin actress is one of the most-loved actresses in the industry. After marking her debut in Bollywood, Roy is only climbing higher and higher. Up next, she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra. The stunning diva is portraying the role of a villain in the same and her fans are super excited for it. As we all know, Roy often grabs attention due to her stunning snaps and bikini pics. The beautiful actress is a beach babe and her social media is filled with pictures from exotic locations. Having a beach body like none other, Roy has pulled off many bikini looks like a total diva. Here's a look at times she slayed us with her irresistible bikini looks.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Selfie on point
The actress is a water baby and this pic is proof of the same.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Hottest bikini babe
The actress has a body to die for!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Raising the temperature
Roy certainly rocked this bikini look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Truly a water baby
We can't take our eyes off this bikini pic!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Picture perfect
This pic will leave you mesmerized.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Smoking hot
The diva is looking hot as hell in a pink bikini.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Killer body
The Brahmastra star works out religiously to maintain her body.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment