PHOTOS: Mouni Roy's amazing collection of sarees will make you wish they were a part of your closet

Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses in the TV industry. Apart from her brilliant acting, the Gold actress is also known for her fashionable looks. Check out her stylish saree looks here.
724 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Mouni Roy's stunning saree looks

    Mouni Roy's stunning saree looks

    Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses in the TV industry. Apart from TV, Roy has also earned a name for herself in Bollywood. With films like Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made In China and more, Roy has proved herself. Up next, she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra. The stunning diva is portraying the role of a villain in the same and her fans and followers are super excited for it. Apart from her brilliant acting, the Gold actress is also known for her fashionable looks. Be it rocking a casual look or pulling off a western outfit, Roy has proved that she one hell of a stunner. When it comes to saree looks, Mouni's style game is on point. Her style quotient is always up to the mark. The Naagin actress always manages to look breathtakingly stunning in a saree. Her stylish appearances in sarees are proof that she owns some of the best ones that we would definitely want to steal or taking inspo from. Don't believe us? Check out her stylish saree looks here and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Beautiful as always

    Beautiful as always

    Dressed in a simple pink saree, Roy is looking gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Simplicity at its best

    Simplicity at its best

    Roy has her own style and we love this look of hers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Something different and pretty

    Something different and pretty

    We badly want to steal this beautiful saree!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    The actress is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in this printed saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    So elegant

    So elegant

    In case you love yellow and have always wondered how to rock a yellow saree, this is it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    This black saree is a complete steal.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Beyond beautiful

    Beyond beautiful

    We love how she perfectly teamed up her halterneck blouse with a pink saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

