/
/
/
PHOTOS: Mouni Roy's amazing collection of sarees will make you wish they were a part of your closet
PHOTOS: Mouni Roy's amazing collection of sarees will make you wish they were a part of your closet
Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses in the TV industry. Apart from her brilliant acting, the Gold actress is also known for her fashionable looks. Check out her stylish saree looks here.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
724 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 13, 2020 04:43 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8
Add new comment