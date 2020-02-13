PHOTOS: Mouni Roy's amazing collection of sarees will make you wish they were a part of your closet

1 / 8

Mouni Roy's stunning saree looks

Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses in the TV industry. Apart from TV, Roy has also earned a name for herself in Bollywood. With films like Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made In China and more, Roy has proved herself. Up next, she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra. The stunning diva is portraying the role of a villain in the same and her fans and followers are super excited for it. Apart from her brilliant acting, the Gold actress is also known for her fashionable looks. Be it rocking a casual look or pulling off a western outfit, Roy has proved that she one hell of a stunner. When it comes to saree looks, Mouni's style game is on point. Her style quotient is always up to the mark. The Naagin actress always manages to look breathtakingly stunning in a saree. Her stylish appearances in sarees are proof that she owns some of the best ones that we would definitely want to steal or taking inspo from. Don't believe us? Check out her stylish saree looks here and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani