Red Love: 5 Mouni Roy inspired outfits for your Valentine's Date Night

Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:44 PM IST   |  5.4K
   
    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to her unique and stunning fashion sense. She looks effortlessly gorgeous in both traditional and modern outfits. As Valentine’s Day is around the corner, here are her few sizzling red outfits of Mouni, that can be the perfect inspiration for your date night. The first look is a gorgeous full-length gown, with floral work all over. It had netted design on the sleeves and lower part of the gown.

    Mouni bodycon dress

    In the picture, the Naagin fame actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in this bodycon and off-shoulder dress. The dress accentuates her curves and the bright red colour compliments her skin tone.

    Mouni Roy flowy dress

    This dress of Mouni Roy perfectly spells hotness. The halter neck and cuts work backless dress is a sure attention grabber. The lower part of the dress is flowy, which gives a nice fall to the dress.

    Mouni Roy polka dot dress

    If you are heading out for a fun-filled date on this valentine’s day, then a red polka dot dress with a high slit is the perfect choice for you. Mouni has paired it with white boots and sunglasses.

    Mouni Roy chic dress

    Want to add an oomph factor to your V-Day dress? Then check out this look of Mouni in a short red dress and curled hair. The dress had designer puffy sleeves for adding volume and the body-hugging fit will surely accentuate your curves

