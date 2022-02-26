Shibani Dandekar to Mouni Roy: Bridal outfit inspiration from celeb brides

Walking down the aisle is not an easy feat and neither is finding the perfect wedding dress for the big day. Even our favourite Bollywood stars are not spared from this difficult task but they somehow manage to stand out of the crowd and surprise us with their elegance. Breaking the conventional stereotypes, the celebrity brides have proved that comfort and fashion can always go hand-in-hand. From ditching the usual red to opting for the gorgeous veil, B-town actresses did not shy from experimenting and fetching new fashion cues on the table. Here's a look at a few wedding outfits donned by our favourite actresses when they took the nuptial vows.
Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Shibani Dandekar's Instagram
Shibani's red mermaid wedding attire sporting a long veil has become the talk of the town ever since her wedding pictures have surfaced. The actress ditched the traditional lehenga and went for an offbeat ensemble by JADE by MK that featured lace and floral embroidery all over.
Paying ode to her better half Suraj's Malayali roots, the actress made for a gorgeous South Indian bride in a white silk saree featuring a red and golden border. She completed her bridal look with heavy gold jewellery.
Photo Credit : Priyam Parikh Pictures/Mouni Roy Instagram
For the most special day of her life, Karishma donned a peach lehenga. Flaunting her beautiful smile and beauty, she accessorised her look with a maang tika and a nose pin.
Photo Credit : Epic Stories/Karishma Tanna Instagram
For her big day, Sheetal opted for a bright red striped lehenga that sported flower and leaves motifs on the hemline. She accessorised her look with a golden choker, a long neckpiece, statement earrings and chooda.
Photo Credit : Shutter Down/Sheetal Thakur Instagram
Dressed in a radiant red lehenga, the actress made the most beautiful bride. Her bridal look came with a sheer dupatta and an ornate blouse carved out of Matka silk.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Katrina Kaif's Instagram