Shibani Dandekar to Mouni Roy: Bridal outfit inspiration from celeb brides

Wedding outfits inspired by Bollywood actresses

Walking down the aisle is not an easy feat and neither is finding the perfect wedding dress for the big day. Even our favourite Bollywood stars are not spared from this difficult task but they somehow manage to stand out of the crowd and surprise us with their elegance. Breaking the conventional stereotypes, the celebrity brides have proved that comfort and fashion can always go hand-in-hand. From ditching the usual red to opting for the gorgeous veil, B-town actresses did not shy from experimenting and fetching new fashion cues on the table. Here's a look at a few wedding outfits donned by our favourite actresses when they took the nuptial vows.

Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Shibani Dandekar's Instagram