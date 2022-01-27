Take a look at the magnificent wedding pictures of newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

1 / 5

Mouni roy

The popular actress Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar had got married today in Goa. The couple had done the wedding in a traditional south Indian method and were seen in the simple yet elegant traditional attires. It was small wedding with only 50 guests and the couple had a gala time in the pre wedding ceremonies. They got married in the presence of some of their family and close friends. Here is the first look of the couple from the wedding as businessman Suraj puts vermillion on the forehead of Mouni Roy.

Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram