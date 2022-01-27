Take a look at the magnificent wedding pictures of newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

The popular actress Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar had got married today in Goa. The couple had done the wedding in a traditional south Indian method and were seen in the simple yet elegant traditional attires. It was small wedding with only 50 guests and the couple had a gala time in the pre wedding ceremonies. They got married in the presence of some of their family and close friends. Here is the first look of the couple from the wedding as businessman Suraj puts vermillion on the forehead of Mouni Roy.
Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram
In this picture, Mouni is looking absolutely gorgeous and her happiness is quite visible on her face. Suraj is seen tying the mangalsutra in her neck.
In the picture she and Suraj are seen exchanging red colored garlands. The lovebirds look absolutely adorable as they stare into each other’s eyes.
Here is a picture of the couple with the bride maids, including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Aamna Sharif and others.
Here is a beautiful picture of Mouni, as she is dressed as a south Indian bride. She wore a white sari with red borders, along with self-work blouse. She paired the look with traditional golden jewellery and wore gajra in her hair.