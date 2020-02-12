Home
Then and Now: Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to Nia Sharma, check out the transformation of TV actresses over the years

Check out how the top actresses in the Television industry evolved in all these years. From Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to Nia Sharma, Check these photos.
2968 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Check out these past and present pictures of leading TV actresses

    Check out these past and present pictures of leading TV actresses

    When we talk about the top actresses in the TV industry, names like Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya would surely come to your mind. It's inspiring how these actresses managed to reach the top spot in the television industry. Hina Khan is stepping into Bollywood with Hacked. The actress also made an appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year with actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut. Like Hina, Mouni Roy is also going places given the fact that she was a part of movies like Gold, Made in China and Romeo Akbar Walter and will be next seen in Karan Johar's Brahmastra. Her transformation has completely left us shocked. Today, let's take a look at the then and now pictures of top TV actresses.

    Photo Credit : STAR PLUS/ instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

    The actress made her debut with the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in 2006 and was last seen in the hit TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 2019.

    Photo Credit : STAR PLUS/ instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Nia Sharma

    Nia Sharma

    Nia Sharma became popular as she portrayed the role of Manvi Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, she is currently seen in the show Naagin 4 as Brinda.

    Photo Credit : STAR PLUS/ instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan

    Hina was seen as Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2009- 2018) and portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay last year. The diva has just stepped into Bollywood with her movie, Hacked.

    Photo Credit : STAR PLUS/ instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy

    After making her acting debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007 the actress rose to fame with several other shows like Mahadev and Naagin. Thanks to her hard work she is now a part of several blockbusters and has the movie Brahmastra in her kitty for 2020.

    Photo Credit : STAR PLUS/ instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Jennifer Winget

    Jennifer Winget

    The actress is surely a hitmaker when it comes to television from Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye to Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is currently starring in the show Beyhadh 2.

    Photo Credit : star plus/Instagram

