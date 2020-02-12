Then and Now: Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to Nia Sharma, check out the transformation of TV actresses over the years

1 / 6

Check out these past and present pictures of leading TV actresses

When we talk about the top actresses in the TV industry, names like Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya would surely come to your mind. It's inspiring how these actresses managed to reach the top spot in the television industry. Hina Khan is stepping into Bollywood with Hacked. The actress also made an appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year with actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut. Like Hina, Mouni Roy is also going places given the fact that she was a part of movies like Gold, Made in China and Romeo Akbar Walter and will be next seen in Karan Johar's Brahmastra. Her transformation has completely left us shocked. Today, let's take a look at the then and now pictures of top TV actresses.

