Then & Now: From Mouni Roy & Smriti Irani, check out the TRANSFORMATION of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast
The most iconic and memorable television shows of all time, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a turning point in the careers for most of it's cast. From then to now, check out the fantastic transformation of the primary cast of the show.
Published: March 24, 2020 08:14 pm
Transformation of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi can easily be noted as the most iconic and memorable shows in the history of TV industry. The story revolved an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi Virani, the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. A show filled with drama, romance, twist, turns and much more, it is no less than an emotion for many. The show was also a major turning point in Ekta Kapoor's career who is known as the "Czarina of television" and "the Queen of India Television". The cast of the show. It aired for a span of over eight years and became a household favourite. The show also consisted of actors like Hiten Tejwani, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Pulkit Samrat, Karanvir Bohra, Manav Vij and many others. Speaking of that, check out the amazing transformation of these actors which will surprise you.
Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram
Mouni Roy
Krishna Tulsi Eklavya Virani was played by Mouni Roy and she did an amazing job. The actress is extremely stunning even now and is doing some of her best work in Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Instagram, Youtube
Hiten Tejwani
The actor portrayed the role of Karan Mihir Virani in the show. He has been super dashing since then!
Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram
Anita Hassanandani
The actress played the role of Sanchi Nakul Virani. She indeed looks gorgeous now!
Photo Credit : Instagram, Youtube
Pulkit Samrat
Now a well known name in Bollywood, the actor played the role of Lakshya Sahil Virani for a while on the show.
Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani's role as Tulsi Mihir Virani, wife of Mihir Virani became truly iconic. One of the leading portaganists of the show, it played a major role in her rise to fame.
Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram
