Then & Now: From Mouni Roy & Smriti Irani, check out the TRANSFORMATION of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast

Transformation of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi can easily be noted as the most iconic and memorable shows in the history of TV industry. The story revolved an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi Virani, the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. A show filled with drama, romance, twist, turns and much more, it is no less than an emotion for many. The show was also a major turning point in Ekta Kapoor's career who is known as the "Czarina of television" and "the Queen of India Television". The cast of the show. It aired for a span of over eight years and became a household favourite. The show also consisted of actors like Hiten Tejwani, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Pulkit Samrat, Karanvir Bohra, Manav Vij and many others. Speaking of that, check out the amazing transformation of these actors which will surprise you.

Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram