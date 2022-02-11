5 Mrunal Thakur inspired outfits for Valentine's Day

Mrunal Thakur is a well-known actress in the Bollywood film industry. Having done some great TV shows and Bollywood movies, she has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. The actress last appeared in Dhamaka opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie was released in November 2021 on Netflix. The actress was praised for her incredible performance in the film and is now preparing for the release of her upcoming film Jersey. Take a look at some gorgeous outfits from Mrunal Thakur's wardrobe that are perfect for Valentine's day.
Photo Credit : Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The diva never fails to showcase her inner fashion queen. She was a sight for sore eyes in a green strappy dress that featured a slit that dramatically boosted the glam quotient. While she kept her hair open, her warm smile worked as the best accessory on her look.
Staying true to her fashion statements, the gorgeous actress shared a beautiful picture in a bright pink dress looking absolutely stunning. In the picture, she looked adorable in a pink mini dress with puffed sleeves. She completed the look with black heels and sported a lovely full-blown smile.
Mrunal looked every bit glamorous and gorgeous in this red shimmery gown. The outfit featured balloon sleeves, fishtail hem, and sequin work. The diva stole the show with her frosty finished nude eye makeup and red lips.
Photo Credit : Tejas Nerurkar/Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
The actress treated her fans with this picture of her in a velvet black slit number. She looked glamorous in a thigh-high slit dress which came with a plunging neckline. She opted for a statement chandelier earring to accessorise her look.
The actress was barely recognisable in this glamorous avatar. Donning a red gown, Mrunal looked ravishing in this red gown. She accessorised her glam look with statement earrings and kept her tresses open.