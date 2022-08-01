Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur: 5 exciting facts about the birthday girl

1 / 6

Birthday girl Mrunal Thakur

Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur is celebrating her 30th birthday today. The actress is marking the day by promoting her upcoming love saga alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. The team of her next including DQ, Sumanth, and others celebrated Mrunal Thakur's birthday in the air. They sang the happy birthday song on the flight and the birthday girl's reaction is too cute to miss. The leads were seen attending several promotional events for the romantic entertainer together recently. Meanwhile, for those who do not know, the Salute actor will be seen as Lieutenant Ram in Sita Ramam, who is posted in the valley. Mrunal Thakur will accompany him as the female lead in the role of Sita Mahalakshmi. The Hey Sinamika actor even penned a special birthday post for his co-star on social media. On her special day, let us get familiar with some unknown facts about the diva.

Photo Credit : Mrunal Thakur Instagram