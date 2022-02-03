5 Times Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni gave couple goals

1 / 6

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh's romantic pictures

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most admired and loved former international cricketer from India. When he and Sakshi tied the knot on July 4, 2010, Indian fans extended love to her as well. Soon, the two became a power couple, setting major couple goals for many and fans continued to enjoy glimpses of Dhoni's romantic side every once in a while. From fulfilling his daddy duties to proving out to be the best husband, MS Dhoni has come a long way in his life. Today we uncover Sakshi and Dhoni's love story and scroll down for some romantic moments of their lives.

Photo Credit : Sakshi Singh Dhoni Instagram