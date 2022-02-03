5 Times Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni gave couple goals

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most admired and loved former international cricketer from India. When he and Sakshi tied the knot on July 4, 2010, Indian fans extended love to her as well. Soon, the two became a power couple, setting major couple goals for many and fans continued to enjoy glimpses of Dhoni's romantic side every once in a while. From fulfilling his daddy duties to proving out to be the best husband, MS Dhoni has come a long way in his life. Today we uncover Sakshi and Dhoni's love story and scroll down for some romantic moments of their lives.
Photo Credit : Sakshi Singh Dhoni Instagram
Dhoni and Sakshi knew each other since childhood as their fathers were employed in the same company in Ranchi. In fact, they even attended the same school but didn't interact much with each other during those days. Later, Sakshi along with her family moved to Dehradun and the two lost contact.
Their story began when Mahi bumped into Sakshi at the Taj Bengal where Sakshi was doing her internship. Dhoni's manager introduced them to each other and the story moved forward.
If reports are to be believed, Dhoni was so fascinated by his ladylove, he did not hesitate to ask for her number after the meeting was over. Turning his on charm, the captain began to impress her. When Sakshi started receiving messages from Dhoni, she thought someone is fooling her. Even after being the captain of the Indian cricket team, it was not an easy job for Mahi to impress Sakshi. Finally, in March 2008, the two started dating each other.
A few years ago, the two made headlines after Dhoni was clicked helping his wife put on her shoes. Sakshi took to her social media handle to share this picture showing off Dhoni's care while he was helping her to wear her sandals.
Time and again, MS Dhoni and Sakshi have given some serious couple goals and this picture is proof of it. In the click, Dhoni can be seen relaxing on the bed, busy engrossed in his games, while Sakshi is trying to bite his toe to grab his attention.