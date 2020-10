1 / 8

MS Dhoni selfies with wife Sakshi Singh

MS Dhoni gave fans a look into his angry man's side in his recent IPL match. MS Dhoni and Shardul Thakur expressed their disappointment after umpire Paul Reiffel stretched his arms to signal a wide in the 19th over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chase against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As we all know just weeks before Indian Premier league started MS Dhoni announced his international retirement on the evening of August 15. "From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the former Indian captain tweeted. There has been a lot of speculation among fans that Dhoni choose the time 19:29 due to the fact that Dhoni donned jersey number 7 during his career, while Raina wore number 3. Suresh Raina too announced his retirement hours after Dhoni. If one joins the two digits, you get 73, which also happens to be the number of years India has completed its independence. Mahendra Singh Dhoni in India is not just a celebrity but an emotion for millions of crickets fans all over the nation. MS Dhoni and his beloved wife Sakshi Singh also made headlines with their future plans. Dhoni who forayed in the entertainment industry with a documentary as a producer in 2019 is all set to produce mythological sci-fi web-series with their production house called Dhoni Productions. Fans of sports world love the photos shared on social media by the duo and they become viral within hours. Today we have these selfies of the former Indian captain with his beloved wife Sakshi Singh.

Photo Credit : Sakshi Singh's Instagram