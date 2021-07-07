Home ⁄
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Birthday Special: PICS of the former Indian Team Captain prove he's a complete family man
As Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns a year older, here are pictures of him with his wife and daughter, Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Singh Dhoni proves he shares a great relationship with them. Read ahead to take a look.
Pooja Dhar
Published: July 7, 2021 03:41 pm
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's family photos
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, born on July 7, 1981, is a former Indian cricketer who was also the captain of the national team. Being a right-handed, middle-order batsman and wicket keeper, MS Dhoni is one of the highest run scorers in the One Day Internationals, having scored more than 10,000 runs and is considered as an effective “finisher” and a great sportsman. Forbes had ranked Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the 23rd number in the list of the highest paid athletes in the world, estimating his earnings at USD 31 million, annually. In 2016, a sports biopic drama MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was made on the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his cricket career in which late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput played the cricketer’s on-screen character. Along with being an overachiever in his cricket career and having always made India proud, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a complete family man and makes sure to spend quality time with the two most important people in his world, his wife, Sakshi Dhoni and adorable daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni. Today, as Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns a year older, here are pictures of him with his family that prove they are his lifeline. Read ahead to take a look.
Birthday celebrations
Mahendra Singh Dhoni poses with cake smashed on his face with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, while holding daughter, Ziva.
Accompanying MS Dhoni
Sakshi and Ziva are MS Dhoni’s support system and his good luck charm as they accompany him to his matches and are always there by his side.
Candid clicks
The family of three get clicked candidly as they pose for the camera.
Vacationing together
MS Dhoni captured at the airport standing with his wife and daughter as they get sun-kissed.
Hugs and kisses
Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni get clicked hugging and kissing the adorable Ziva as they shower love on her.
