MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh's THROWBACK vacation snaps are a visual treat for their fans; Take a look

Snaps of MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh's family vacations

Mahendra Singh Dhoni in India is not just a celebrity but an emotion. A few weeks ago, the former Indian Captain announced his international retirement on the evening of August 15. "From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," MSD tweeted. There has been a lot of speculation among fans that Dhoni choose the time 19:29 due to the fact that Dhoni donned jersey number 7 during his career, while Raina wore number 3. Suresh Raina too announced his retirement hours after Dhoni. If one joins the two digits, you get 73, which also happens to be the number of years India has completed its independence. Another fan theory about the time is that India lost against New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in the semi-final at exactly the same time. Now recently MS Dhoni and his beloved wife Sakshi Singh are making headlines with their future plans. Dhoni who forayed in the entertainment industry with a documentary as a producer in 2019 is all set to produce mythological sci-fi web-series with their production house called Dhoni Productions. The couple started dating in March 2008. Got married in Dehradun with only a few of their closest relatives and friends as attendees, after they got engaged on 3 July 2010. Dhoni just like his game keeps a balance of his work and family life. His social media is a treat for his fans who love the videos of his with his adorable daughter Ziva Dhoni. Today, we have some of the most delightful snaps of the former Indian captain with his family enjoying their vacations together. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Sakshi Singh's Instagram