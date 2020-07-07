MS Dhoni Birthday Special: A look at the former Indian cricket captain's priceless moments with daughter Ziva

1 / 10

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni, Take a look at these photos of the cricketer with his daughter

MS Dhoni turns 39 today and as we speak the former Indian cricket captain is all set to ring in his celebrations in Ranchi. MS Dhoni is currently spending the lockdown in his Ranchi farmhouse, along with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva. This farmhouse in Kailashpati is reportedly only a 20-minute drive from his first home in Ranchi. The star cricketer's daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni who herself is a social media star already is giving fans of both Mahi and Ziva's an insight into their farm style quarantine every now and then with her social media account which is managed by her mom Sakshi Singh Dhoni and father itself. Last month, she shared a picture of herself with a small bird and captioned it as "Today in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy." Since midnight, fans of the cricketer have started trending #HappyBirthdayDhoni on twitter and have flooded social media with best wishes for the cricketer. Mahi and Sakshi Dhoni got married in Dehradun on July 4 in 2010. Dhoni and Sakshi's wedding was a surprise to the entire nation as the couple tied the knot within a day of their engagement in Dehradun. Dhoni and Sakshi welcomed their first child Ziva on February 6, 2015. Their adorable kid's pictures with other celebrities go viral within moments on the internet. The sweet little girl of MS Dhoni is just five now but she still manages to make headlines with her cuteness. The internet's favorite photos are the ones where MS Dhoni is seen posing with his cute daughter. Today on his birthday, take a look at a few of his priceless moments with his daughter.

Photo Credit : Instagram