MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya; Fun selfies of the former skipper with the current Indian cricket team

MS Dhoni's selfies with the current Indian Cricket team are here to bless your feed and warm up your heart with memories of the talented team.
  • 1 / 10
    Unmissable selfies of former cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Indian cricket team

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing down the curtain on his over 15-year career as an India player giving the entire nation a heartbreak. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," MS Dhoni wrote along with an Instagram post of a montage capturing his career with the national team. There has been a lot of speculation in among fans that Dhoni choose the time 1929 hours due to the fact that Dhoni donned jersey number 7 during his career, while Raina wore number 3. If one joins the two digits, you get 73, which also happens to be the number of years India has completed its Independence. Another theory about the time by fans is that India lost against New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in the semi-final at exactly the same time. As everyone knows Suresh Raina too announced his retirement hours after Dhoni. The cricketer also shared a beautiful video along with his retirement message for fans which showed his entire international journey from being run out in his first international innings to winning the 2011 World Cup, it was an emotional video as the iconic song ‘Main pal do pal ka shayar hun’ in the background. Today we have these fun seflies of the cricketer with the current Indian Cricket team which will surely warm up your heary.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    So much of talent in one frame

    The talented trio of Indian Cricket team.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    The masterclass duo

    The way Virat dedicated a heartfelt tribute to Dhoni won hearts all over the world.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    A happy family

    A team no less than a family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    The true strength of unity

    Giving lessons of team work time and again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Jet Set Go

    The players all set to rule the field.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Another talented duo

    A duo known to charm fans of cricket with their skills on the field.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    The unmissable smiles

    Few things we will always miss on field.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Their fun banters together

    One cannot miss the fun beyond their game on the field.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    How cute is this?

    One of the most loved cricketers of India sharing a frame here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

