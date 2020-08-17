MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya; Fun selfies of the former skipper with the current Indian cricket team

1 / 10

Unmissable selfies of former cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Indian cricket team

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing down the curtain on his over 15-year career as an India player giving the entire nation a heartbreak. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," MS Dhoni wrote along with an Instagram post of a montage capturing his career with the national team. There has been a lot of speculation in among fans that Dhoni choose the time 1929 hours due to the fact that Dhoni donned jersey number 7 during his career, while Raina wore number 3. If one joins the two digits, you get 73, which also happens to be the number of years India has completed its Independence. Another theory about the time by fans is that India lost against New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in the semi-final at exactly the same time. As everyone knows Suresh Raina too announced his retirement hours after Dhoni. The cricketer also shared a beautiful video along with his retirement message for fans which showed his entire international journey from being run out in his first international innings to winning the 2011 World Cup, it was an emotional video as the iconic song ‘Main pal do pal ka shayar hun’ in the background. Today we have these fun seflies of the cricketer with the current Indian Cricket team which will surely warm up your heary.

Photo Credit : Instagram