Ms. Marvel: Everything you to need to know about Iman Vellani starrer MCU show

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan

Another Marvel show is on its way after Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight concluded last month. Ms. Marvel is all set to be special given the amount of firsts that the series will achieve with its release. The show will be introducing Marvel's first South Asian superhero as well as a first from the Muslim community. The show stars Iman Vellani in a lead role as she takes on the role of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series marks Iman's acting debut and from the trailers and promos of the show, it has been evident that the actress seems like a perfect choice for the role. The series will chronicle the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City who is a massive fan of Captain Marvel. After Khan begins to realise she too has superhero powers like her heroes, she begins to feel differently. The show also explores her South Asian identity while growing up in the American neighbourhood. The series is based on the MCU comic book which was released in 2013. Ahead of the show's release, here's a look at things you need to know about the show.

Photo Credit : Getty Images