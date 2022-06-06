Ms. Marvel: Everything you to need to know about Iman Vellani starrer MCU show

Another Marvel show is on its way after Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight concluded last month. Ms. Marvel is all set to be special given the amount of firsts that the series will achieve with its release. The show will be introducing Marvel's first South Asian superhero as well as a first from the Muslim community. The show stars Iman Vellani in a lead role as she takes on the role of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series marks Iman's acting debut and from the trailers and promos of the show, it has been evident that the actress seems like a perfect choice for the role. The series will chronicle the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City who is a massive fan of Captain Marvel. After Khan begins to realise she too has superhero powers like her heroes, she begins to feel differently. The show also explores her South Asian identity while growing up in the American neighbourhood. The series is based on the MCU comic book which was released in 2013. Ahead of the show's release, here's a look at things you need to know about the show.
Ms. Marvel starring Iman Vellani in lead is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8. The series will be releasing new episodes weekly on the streaming platform.
Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani in the lead role along with Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha among others.
The official synopsis of Ms. Marvel as released by Marvel says, "Kamala is superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. But despite these achievements, she feels invisible both at home and at school." The series will follow a story that is both a coming-of-age tale as well as a superhero story.
Ms. Marvel writer and producer Sana Amana spoke about the show's timeline and said the show is set approximately one to two years after Avengers: Endgame.
Marvel Studios began development on Ms. Marvel back in August 2019, which is when the series was officially confirmed at the D23 conference. The series wrapped its production in 2021.
