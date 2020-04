1 / 6

Shaktimaan's interesting facts

Reruns of classics from 1980 and 1990s have included the return of India's first superhero show on television, Mukesh Khanna. Shaktimaan aired on Doordarshan from 13 September 1997 to 27 March 2005. Actor Producer Mukesh Khanna played the role of Shaktimaan and his alter ego "Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri", a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. Shaktimaan was depicted as a human who has attained superhuman powers through meditation and five elements of nature: Space, Earth, Air, Fire, Water. Mukesh Khanna is also famous for portraying the role of Bhishma Pitamah in B. R. Chopra's Mahabharat. Recently, Actor Vicky Kaushal revealed that Shaktimaan was his favourite superhero. The character has surely garnered more fans now with its rerun and today we have some interesting facts about the show. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Youtube