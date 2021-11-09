5 times TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta donned the perfect dress for a date night

Updated on Nov 09, 2021 08:49 PM IST   |  8.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 4
    Playsuit

    Playsuit

    Popular actress Munmun Dutta is among the most stylish celebs of the television industry. Be it Indian wear like suits or sarees, or western wear like dresses and jeans, she aces all these looks. In the given picture, she had donned a cheetah prints playsuit, which is perfect for a get together with friend or even a date night.

    Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram

  • 2 / 4
    Beach date

    Beach date

    In the green polka dot dress, she is making a statement in her simple yet charming look. It is surely a perfect dress for beach date.

    Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram

  • 3 / 4
    Red dress

    Red dress

    Want to add an traditional touch to your western outfit? Munmun Dutta has the perfect solution as she paired her cute red dress with a lovely jhumkas.

    Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram

  • 4 / 4
    Date night dress

    Date night dress

    Get all eyes on you with a gorgeous glam full-length dress on your romantic date, just like the green dress of Munmun Dutta.

    Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram