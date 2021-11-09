5 times TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta donned the perfect dress for a date night

Popular actress Munmun Dutta is among the most stylish celebs of the television industry. Be it Indian wear like suits or sarees, or western wear like dresses and jeans, she aces all these looks. In the given picture, she had donned a cheetah prints playsuit, which is perfect for a get together with friend or even a date night.
Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram
In the green polka dot dress, she is making a statement in her simple yet charming look. It is surely a perfect dress for beach date.
Want to add an traditional touch to your western outfit? Munmun Dutta has the perfect solution as she paired her cute red dress with a lovely jhumkas.
Get all eyes on you with a gorgeous glam full-length dress on your romantic date, just like the green dress of Munmun Dutta.