Disha Vakani to Munmun Dutta: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast's off screen avatars are hard to miss

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast off-screen avatars

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a nation wide popular and most watched television shows. The comedy series revolves around the ups and downs that take place in the lives of eight primary families who reside at Gokuldham Society and them solving it together. The protagonist of the show is Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi and most of the episodes are based on the happenings in his life. The show is on air for over a decade. Over the years, the show has been visited by many celebrity guests from Bollywood like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan among many others. It has also featured multiple guest appearances and special cameos in a number of episodes. The show's cast is also very popular and loved by the audience. They perfectly fit their parts and stun us with their amazing performances. Speaking of that, the female actors of the show are also stunners off-screen and their real life personas are hard to miss! Check out what the off-screen avatars of the female cast from the show.

Photo Credit : Instagram