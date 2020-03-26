/
Disha Vakani to Munmun Dutta: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast's off screen avatars are hard to miss
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is amongst the most popular and loved shows on TV. The cast of the show is extremely popular and loved amongst the audience. Check out the off-screen avatars of the female starcast of the show which will leave you stunned.
Ekta Varma
Updated: March 26, 2020 03:26 pm
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast off-screen avatars
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a nation wide popular and most watched television shows. The comedy series revolves around the ups and downs that take place in the lives of eight primary families who reside at Gokuldham Society and them solving it together. The protagonist of the show is Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi and most of the episodes are based on the happenings in his life. The show is on air for over a decade. Over the years, the show has been visited by many celebrity guests from Bollywood like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan among many others. It has also featured multiple guest appearances and special cameos in a number of episodes. The show's cast is also very popular and loved by the audience. They perfectly fit their parts and stun us with their amazing performances. Speaking of that, the female actors of the show are also stunners off-screen and their real life personas are hard to miss! Check out what the off-screen avatars of the female cast from the show.
Disha Vakani
Disha Vakani plays the role of 'Daya' in the show. She is definitely gorgeous and beautiful.
Neha Mehta
Anjali Taarak Mehta is portrayed by Neha Mehta who looks amazingly gorgeous off-screen!
Munmun Dutta
Be it reel or real, Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji is a stunner and a true blue fashionista.
Sonalika Joshi
Madhavi Bhide, played by Sonalika Joshi is amongst the most simple house wives in reel life. Here's her amazing off-screen persona which defines simplicity and beauty.
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal
A parsi wife of Roshan Sodhi and Gogi's mother, Jennifer is the epitome of beauty!
Ambika Ranjankar
Mrs. Hathi is cuteness personified and this picture is a proof.
Monika Bhadoriya
Monika Bhadoriya as Bawri Dhondulal Kanpuria is one of the most entertaining characters on the show! She looks stunning off-screen and we cannot get enough of her beauty.
