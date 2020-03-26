Coronavirus updates
Disha Vakani to Munmun Dutta: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast's off screen avatars are hard to miss

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is amongst the most popular and loved shows on TV. The cast of the show is extremely popular and loved amongst the audience. Check out the off-screen avatars of the female starcast of the show which will leave you stunned.
4054 reads Mumbai Updated: March 26, 2020 03:26 pm
    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast off-screen avatars

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast off-screen avatars

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a nation wide popular and most watched television shows. The comedy series revolves around the ups and downs that take place in the lives of eight primary families who reside at Gokuldham Society and them solving it together. The protagonist of the show is Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi and most of the episodes are based on the happenings in his life. The show is on air for over a decade. Over the years, the show has been visited by many celebrity guests from Bollywood like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan among many others. It has also featured multiple guest appearances and special cameos in a number of episodes. The show's cast is also very popular and loved by the audience. They perfectly fit their parts and stun us with their amazing performances. Speaking of that, the female actors of the show are also stunners off-screen and their real life personas are hard to miss! Check out what the off-screen avatars of the female cast from the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Disha Vakani

    Disha Vakani plays the role of 'Daya' in the show. She is definitely gorgeous and beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Neha Mehta

    Anjali Taarak Mehta is portrayed by Neha Mehta who looks amazingly gorgeous off-screen!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Munmun Dutta

    Be it reel or real, Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji is a stunner and a true blue fashionista.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sonalika Joshi

    Madhavi Bhide, played by Sonalika Joshi is amongst the most simple house wives in reel life. Here's her amazing off-screen persona which defines simplicity and beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

    A parsi wife of Roshan Sodhi and Gogi's mother, Jennifer is the epitome of beauty!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ambika Ranjankar

    Mrs. Hathi is cuteness personified and this picture is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Monika Bhadoriya

    Monika Bhadoriya as Bawri Dhondulal Kanpuria is one of the most entertaining characters on the show! She looks stunning off-screen and we cannot get enough of her beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

