Happy Birthday Munmun Dutta: A look at the splendid PHOTOS of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress

1 / 12

Munmun Dutta's ravishing photos

Munmun Dutta who is immensely popular for playing Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turns a year older today. Fans of the beautiful actress are leaving no stone unturned to shower her with birthday wishes. Munmun Dutta is the ultimate queen of TV and there's no doubt about that. For the uninitiated, she made her acting debut in Zee TV's serial Hum Sab Baraati. The actress' first role was in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress. She also appeared in the film Holiday. Well, apart from being known as a brilliant actress, time and again, Munmun has created buzz because of her impressive looks and ravishing personality. She is known to have an impeccable sense of style. Also, comfort has always been the key in her style books. Over the years, she has donned some really jaw-dropping outfits and proven that she is a fashionista. Munmun is also super active on social media. Being an active social media user, she often shares her mesmerising photos that will definitely make anyone fall in love with her. From sharing beautiful selfies, breathtakingly beautiful photos, vacay snaps and more, Munmun's Instagram pictures are an absolute delight to all her fans and followers. Speaking of that, on the occasion of her birthday, take a look at the actress' breathtaking photos.

Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram