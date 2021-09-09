A look at Munmun Dutta flaunting her natural beauty in these candid PHOTOS

Munmun Dutta is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She has become a household name by playing the character of Babita Iyer in SAB TV’s Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The series has been topping the charts for many years now and is amongst one of the funniest daily soaps on Indian television. The entire cast of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is loved by the audience who are left laughing on the floor as they watch the series. The actor has recently been making the headlines for her rumoured relationship with co-star Raj Anadkat, who is nine years younger to the Munmun Dutta. Along with bagging praises for her performance on-screen, Munmun Dutta is also often acknowledged for her natural beauty and good looks. Here are candid pictures of Munmun Dutta that will make you believe that the actor is a born charmer. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram
Munmun Dutta gets clicked candidly as she visits the temple of Ambaji, having a wonderful darshan.
Munmun shares a candid picture of herself where she is covering herself in mud, in order to have a “therapeutic mud bath” in the “dead sea”.
The actor has set the internet on fire as she shares a candid picture of herself roaming on the streets of London, United Kingdom.
Munmun’s candid picture as she visits a new place, revealing that she is “always a curious explorer”.
Munmun Dutta gets clicked candidly in her own element as she makes the perfect pose, getting ready for the camera.