A look at Munmun Dutta flaunting her natural beauty in these candid PHOTOS

Candid pictures of Munmun Dutta have left fans drooling

Munmun Dutta is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She has become a household name by playing the character of Babita Iyer in SAB TV’s Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The series has been topping the charts for many years now and is amongst one of the funniest daily soaps on Indian television. The entire cast of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is loved by the audience who are left laughing on the floor as they watch the series. The actor has recently been making the headlines for her rumoured relationship with co-star Raj Anadkat, who is nine years younger to the Munmun Dutta. Along with bagging praises for her performance on-screen, Munmun Dutta is also often acknowledged for her natural beauty and good looks. Here are candid pictures of Munmun Dutta that will make you believe that the actor is a born charmer. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram