A look at Munmun Dutta flaunting her natural beauty in these candid PHOTOS

    Candid pictures of Munmun Dutta have left fans drooling

    Candid pictures of Munmun Dutta have left fans drooling

    Munmun Dutta is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She has become a household name by playing the character of Babita Iyer in SAB TV’s Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The series has been topping the charts for many years now and is amongst one of the funniest daily soaps on Indian television. The entire cast of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is loved by the audience who are left laughing on the floor as they watch the series. The actor has recently been making the headlines for her rumoured relationship with co-star Raj Anadkat, who is nine years younger to the Munmun Dutta. Along with bagging praises for her performance on-screen, Munmun Dutta is also often acknowledged for her natural beauty and good looks. Here are candid pictures of Munmun Dutta that will make you believe that the actor is a born charmer. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram

    "Darshan at Ambaji"

    “Darshan at Ambaji”

    Munmun Dutta gets clicked candidly as she visits the temple of Ambaji, having a wonderful darshan.

    Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram

    "Dead sea and therapeutic mud bath"

    “Dead sea and therapeutic mud bath”

    Munmun shares a candid picture of herself where she is covering herself in mud, in order to have a “therapeutic mud bath” in the “dead sea”.

    Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram

    "Girl from humble beginnings"

    “Girl from humble beginnings”

    The actor has set the internet on fire as she shares a candid picture of herself roaming on the streets of London, United Kingdom.

    Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram

    "Always a curious explorer"

    “Always a curious explorer”

    Munmun’s candid picture as she visits a new place, revealing that she is “always a curious explorer”.

    Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram

    Perfect poses

    Perfect poses

    Munmun Dutta gets clicked candidly in her own element as she makes the perfect pose, getting ready for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram