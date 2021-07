1 / 8

Munmun Dutta’s vacation diary

Munmun Dutta is a popular name in the Indian television industry. After participating in local fashion shows, Munmun Dutta shifted to Mumbai to make a career in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in 2004 with Zee TV’s daily soap, Hum Sab Baraati and then went ahead to appear in Bollywood movies like Holiday and Mumbai Xpress. The actor rose to fame in 2008 when she was cast to play the character of Babita Iyer in one of Indian television’s highest-rated and longest-running comedy daily soap, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The series has been airing on the channel, Sab TV for over a decade, and all the actors that appear on the show are acknowledged for their great performances that have made the daily soap a true classic. Despite always having a busy work schedule, Munmun Dutta sure knows how to take some time for herself and loves going on vacations and visiting new places. Here are pictures of Munmun Dutta that prove that she enjoys travelling. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Munmun Dutta Instagram