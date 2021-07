1 / 6

Munmun Dutta’s adorable pictures with her mother

Munmun Dutta is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. Hailing from Durgapur, West Bengal, she completed her Masters in English and after participating in some local fashion shows, Munmun Dutta shifted to Mumbai in order to make a career in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in 2004 with Zee TV’s Hum Sab Baraati and then went ahead to appear in Bollywood movies like Mumbai Xpress and Holiday. Munmun Dutta rose to fame in 2008 with playing the character of Babita Iyer in the television daily soap, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As the series went ahead to become one of the highest rated shows on Indian television, Munmun Dutta became a household name and successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Munmun Dutta has often revealed that throughout her journey in the entertainment industry, her mother has been her constant support, standing like a rock solid pillar and always had her back. Here are pictures of Munmun Dutta that will prove that the actor is a complete “Mama's Girl”.

