Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta's many moods reflected in selfies are worth checking out

Munmun Dutta is one of the most popular stars from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Take a look at these selfies that reflect her various moods that are indeed super relatable!
1448 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Check out Munmun Dutta's amazing selfies

    Munmun Dutta is one of the most popular stars in the TV industry. Popularly known as Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she rules the hearts of many! Her evergreen smile and mesmerising good looks are enough to make millions of people swoon over, in addition to her impeccable acting skills. Munmun Dutta is also really active on social media and keeps sharing some of her most delightful snaps! From vacay memories, makeup looks to her having her style game on point, her feed is a delight for her fans. A couple of days ago, Kangana Ranaut hogged headlines and trended on social media, as she spoke out 'loud and clear' on nepotism in Bollywood, insider vs outsider debate, Sushant Singh Rajput's case, and more. The Panga actress not only received love from many fans but some known faces from the showbiz world also extended their support to her. And one of them was TV actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, Munmun applauded Kangana for her fiery interview with a leading Indian news channel, and also sang praises for her. The TMKOC actress took to her Twitter handle to express her views on Kangana's opinions and lauded her. Munmun called Kangana a brave and bold lady, as she appreciated her for being vocal about the nefarious practices in Bollywood. However, take a look at her selfies that will make you fall in love with beauty and charm all over again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Rainy day vibes

    Just another rainy day snap where Munmun looks flawless!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    In the mood for filters

    This filter looks amazing on the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Holiday mood on point

    Clicking snaps with the most attractive spots during a holiday is a must!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Self-portraits

    That mood when your skin is on point during quarantine and the self-care bears fruit!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Ready for a zoom meeting

    Although she was ready for a zoom meeting, she misses work life all of us!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    The nap time mood

    Munmun aka Babita's pic is all of us during lockdown!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    The happy days!

    When she was all smiles and clicked a happy selfie!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Replicating the expression

    Isn't she adorable?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Flaunting her desi look

    She is a true stunner!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    With her baby cat

    Sharing this pic she wrote, "Happy birthday my MAU. 2 years ago, on this day, while working, I found this baby roaming around hungry and longing for little love in a small studio, at a forested area. Got her home only to put her up for adoption. Little did I know that, within a few days, I would fall in love with her massively and never let her go. It’s been 2 years since then and now she rules my heart and my life."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

