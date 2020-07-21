Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta's many moods reflected in selfies are worth checking out

1 / 11

Check out Munmun Dutta's amazing selfies

Munmun Dutta is one of the most popular stars in the TV industry. Popularly known as Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she rules the hearts of many! Her evergreen smile and mesmerising good looks are enough to make millions of people swoon over, in addition to her impeccable acting skills. Munmun Dutta is also really active on social media and keeps sharing some of her most delightful snaps! From vacay memories, makeup looks to her having her style game on point, her feed is a delight for her fans. A couple of days ago, Kangana Ranaut hogged headlines and trended on social media, as she spoke out 'loud and clear' on nepotism in Bollywood, insider vs outsider debate, Sushant Singh Rajput's case, and more. The Panga actress not only received love from many fans but some known faces from the showbiz world also extended their support to her. And one of them was TV actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, Munmun applauded Kangana for her fiery interview with a leading Indian news channel, and also sang praises for her. The TMKOC actress took to her Twitter handle to express her views on Kangana's opinions and lauded her. Munmun called Kangana a brave and bold lady, as she appreciated her for being vocal about the nefarious practices in Bollywood. However, take a look at her selfies that will make you fall in love with beauty and charm all over again.

Photo Credit : Instagram