The best father-in-law and daughter-in-law duo

Samantha Akkineni is married to the Akkineni family, who have a long reputated history in the film industry. She tied the knot to Naga Chaitany, son of Nagarjuna and grandson of Akkineni Nageswar Rao. The marriage was love cum arrange as the couple fell in love with each other on the sets of their first film Ye Maya Chesave. Samantha is very close to her husband's family, especially with her father-in-law Nagarjuna. They both share a unique bond, which is unlike any other relationship. The daughter-in law and father-in-law duo broke stereotypes of a typical Indian society and set major goals with their lovely bond. Nagarjuna considers his daughter-in-law Samantha as his own daughter and is very protective and loving. Nag and Sam have also worked together in many films such as Manam, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Manmadhudhu 2 and others. Their equation in Manam was well appreciated by the audience as they look perfectly adorable. Apart from on-screen, the daughter-in-law and father-in-law often share heartwarming posts about each other, which are major goals. Today, we shall look at such adorable photos of this daughter-in-law and father-in-law, Samantha and Nagarjuna which set major goals.

Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram