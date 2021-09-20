ANR Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the legendary actor with his family Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya & Akhil

1 / 5

The family tree of great actors and dashing look

Today, on September 20, the late legendary actor of Tollywood, Akkineni Nageswar Rao is celebrating his birthday. He is one of the popular and versatile actors of the Indian film industry. The actor is widely known for fine acting chops, amazing screen persona, dialogue delivery, unique characters, dance moves and style, which are ever everlasting. Over th years, he has worked in many films, which are blockbuster hits. ANR carries a legacy of great actors, from his son to grandsons. His son Akkineni Nagarjuna, carried the legacy of a great actor in Tollywood and thereby his two sons- Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, who are the most popular new generation actors. His other grandson Sumanth, is also an actor in the Tollywood industry. Not just his sons, his daughter-in-law, who are Amala and Samantha are one of the well-known actresses in the industry. On his birthday, let's take a look into his family pictures.

Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram