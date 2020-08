1 / 9

Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday special with his sons

Nagarjuna turns 61 today! Yes, the number is surprising to us as well. On the occasion of the handsome South superstar's daughter in law actress Samantha Akkineni shared a post of his upcoming movie. The poster which is the second look of his upcoming movie' Wild Dog' featured Nagarjuna with other actors introduced through a box. Nagarjuna is seen aiming from behind a tree in the poster. He is ready to take a shot while hiding behind the tree. The poster also features a few other faces, including that of Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher. The actress a few weeks back also shared pictures and videos of herself with her father-in-law Nagarjuna planting saplings in their garden which garnered a lot of attention on social media and encouraged fans of both the stars to do the same for nature. here are many movie actors in the South film industry who are the sons of South superstars. Ram Charan is the son of Chiranjeevi, but when you see their pictures, it will be hard to believe that they are father and son. The same goes for Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna who looks more like his elder brother. The senior actor even shared about his sons Akhil and Naga Chaitanya's hard work in the industry during one of his movie interviews in 2018. He said, "They're good boys, working hard to get out of my shadow. All three of us are competitors now". Take a look at these pictures of the South superstar with his sons which define their fun bond.

Photo Credit : Instagram