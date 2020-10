1 / 8

Nagarjuna Akkineni holiday pictures with his wife Amala Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni surely proves that age is just a number. On his birthday we caught a glimpse of his upcoming movie, Wild Dog. Nagarjuna Akkineni who has paved his way as one of the legends in the South film industry is aging like fine wine. Anyone would find it hard to believe that he is a father of 33-year-old actor Naga Chaitanya. The actor's charm and good looks always surprise the audience along with his performance on-screen. Nagarjuna always takes a break from work and does only one film every year. With the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu which of course, never fails to make headlines every now and then Nagarjuna is back on the silver screen. This year it premiered in the first week of September with mega south star Akkineni Nagarjuna hosting the show in his flamboyant style. The senior actor even shared about his sons Akhil and Naga Chaitanya's hard work in the industry during one of his interviews in 2018. He said, "They're good boys, working hard to get out of my shadow. All three of us are competitors now". Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to be back in Bollywood after 15 years with Dharma Production's Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and the legend Amitabh Bachchan. The actor has set a benchmark with his performances in the Telugu Film Industry with the movies Manmadhudu, Annamayya, Shiva, and Manam. Nagarjuna's entire family right from his father, wife, sons, and daughter-in-law, all are associated with the film industry and have contributed immensely to the South Indian Film Industry. Today we have these snaps of the actor which reveal his travel enthusiastic side along with his wife actress Amala.

Photo Credit : Amala Akkineni's instagram