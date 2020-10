1 / 9

Naina Singh will give you cues to slay your next traditional look with these outfits

Bigg Boss season 14 is finally here and after the grand premiere, we witnessed the first argument amongst contestants regarding house chores on the very first day. Nikki Tamboli is given kitchen duties and she refuses to do it due to her nails due to which Jasmin loses her cool and says that she can’t say no all the time. Jasmin says, ‘Aise toh nahi chalega na. Nikki you can’t give orders.’ The list of contestants has left fans of the show excited even before the show premiered with its interesting twist in the game. Ex contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauhar Khan are also inside the house for the new angle of the "accepted" and "rejected" policy in the house. However, a lot of fans were confused when half of the contestants were not seen in the grand premiere. Now according to reports, the other contestants who are yet to appear on the show will make an entry this coming weekend. One of the most awaited contestants is multi talented Naina Singh who is famous for the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya where she portrayed the role of Rhea. The actress is loved for that character she played in the Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh, Mugdha Chaphekar, Naina Singh, and Krishna Kaul starrer. Before she makes an entry inside the house we have these looks of the actress which proves her love for Indian wear. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Naina Singh's Instagram