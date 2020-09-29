Advertisement
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Naina Singh's UNKNOWN facts: From playing table tennis at state level to her journey

Naina Singh is all set to participate in Bigg Boss 14 and we have these interesting facts about the actress which will leave you surprised.
6401 reads Mumbai
    All you need to know about Bigg Boss 14 contestant Naina Singh

    Bigg Boss 14 has left fans of the reality show excited more than ever. Salman Khan, who has hosted the show since the year 2010 is returning as a host for Bigg Boss 14, is reportedly getting a bomb for the popular reality show. However, he stated that he is happy to cut it down given the COVID 19 pandemic and want others to get paid. The tentative list of contestants includes Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani Singh, Gia Manek, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, Sneha Ullal, Shehzad Deol. Actors Jasmin and Nikki Tamboli have already shot for their respective performances for the grand premiere. After teasing the fans with interesting promos of Bigg Boss 14, the show, which will be hosted by Salman Khan once again, witnessed a grand virtual launch lately. With the exciting list of participants, there is surely going to a great hike for the show. Among the participants is actress Naina Singh who is famous for the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya where she portrayed the role of Rhea. The actress is loved for that character she played in the Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh, Mugdha Chaphekar, Naina Singh, and Krishna Kaul starrer. Today we have these facts you must know about this talented actress before you start watching Bigg Boss 14.

    Photo Credit : Naina Singh's Instagram

    She won Splitsvilla 10

    The actress won the 10th season of the popular dating reality show.

    Photo Credit : Naina Singh's Instagram

    Meet the most stylish Diva

    The actress participated in the 2013's Miss Femina where she was crowned Femina's Most Stylish Diva.

    Photo Credit : Naina Singh's Instagram

    Thats not all

    The actress even took part in India's Next Superstars and emerged as a finalist.

    Photo Credit : Naina Singh's Instagram

    Meet the state level player

    That's not all she was a state level champion in table tennis.

    Photo Credit : Naina Singh's Instagram

    Meet the all rounder

    She is a sports enthusiast and has aced cricket, football, basketball, volleyball from her school days.

    Photo Credit : Naina Singh's Instagram

    She appeared in a music video

    The actress appeared in the music video called Sundowner in 2017.

    Photo Credit : Naina Singh's Instagram

    Before Splitsvilla, this was her profession

    Before Splitsvilla, Naina was a casting director and ironically she ended up as an actor in Kumkum Bhagya.

    Photo Credit : Naina Singh's Instagram

