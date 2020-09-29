Bigg Boss 14 contestant Naina Singh's UNKNOWN facts: From playing table tennis at state level to her journey

1 / 8

All you need to know about Bigg Boss 14 contestant Naina Singh

Bigg Boss 14 has left fans of the reality show excited more than ever. Salman Khan, who has hosted the show since the year 2010 is returning as a host for Bigg Boss 14, is reportedly getting a bomb for the popular reality show. However, he stated that he is happy to cut it down given the COVID 19 pandemic and want others to get paid. The tentative list of contestants includes Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani Singh, Gia Manek, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, Sneha Ullal, Shehzad Deol. Actors Jasmin and Nikki Tamboli have already shot for their respective performances for the grand premiere. After teasing the fans with interesting promos of Bigg Boss 14, the show, which will be hosted by Salman Khan once again, witnessed a grand virtual launch lately. With the exciting list of participants, there is surely going to a great hike for the show. Among the participants is actress Naina Singh who is famous for the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya where she portrayed the role of Rhea. The actress is loved for that character she played in the Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh, Mugdha Chaphekar, Naina Singh, and Krishna Kaul starrer. Today we have these facts you must know about this talented actress before you start watching Bigg Boss 14.

Photo Credit : Naina Singh's Instagram