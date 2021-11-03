Nakuul Mehta to Mohit Malik: Star kids who will celebrate their first Diwali in 2021

With upcoming Diwali celebrations, everyone is geared up for celebrations of the greatest festival of the year. There are numerous celebs who embraced parenthood in the end of the 2020 and in the year 2021. These newborns will be celebrating Diwali for the very first time in 2021. One among them is the adorable baby of Nakuul Mehta and Jankee, named Sufi. The couple became parents on 3rd Feb.
Photo Credit : Nakuul Mehta instagram
Pavitra Rishta 2 fame actor Shaheer also became proud father of a daughter, Anya on 10th September, 2021. Shaheer had shared that his happiness is unbounded with the birth of his daughter and wants all the time with her.
Photo Credit : Shaheer Sheikh instagram
Anita Hassandani and Rohit Reddy also became parents of an adorable baby boy, Aaravv on 9th August in 2021. She often shares adorable pictures with her son.
Photo Credit : Anita Hassandani instagram
Mohit Malik and Additie Malik became proud parents of a baby during the pandemic situation, on 29th April 2021. They named the baby Ekbir and recently shared pictures of the baby as they celebrated six months of the baby.
Photo Credit : Mohit Malik instagram
Anirudhh Dave and wifey Shubhi also became parents of a baby boy on 14th Feb 2021. The actor was hospitalized due to COVID severity and his wife became his greatest support in that tough phase.
Photo Credit : Anirudhh Dave instagram