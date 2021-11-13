5 Times Bade Achhe Lagte Hai star Nakuul Mehta shared adorable photos of him with baby Sufi

Nakuul Mehta is among the most popular faces of the television industry. He made his debut with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, for which he was highly appreciated by the audience. The actor is married to the actress the beautiful singer Jankee Parekh. They became proud parents of a baby boy this year. Here is an adorable picture of the actor with his little one Sufi, as they are twinning in traditional wear on Diwali.
Photo Credit : Nakuul Mehta instagram
In the picture, Nakuul Mehta is seen on the sets of his show Bade Achha Lagte Hai 2 as he brought his son to the sets. He had shared a very cute post on social media as he captioned, “Hi. This is Sufi. Today I went on my Dadda’s set for the very first time. It was a surreal feeling as I have actually only heard about him going to shooting. When I went there, everyone was excited to see me and they called me cute. I don’t know why ‘coz when I checked myself in the mirror before leaving home I realised Mumma again made me wear the same white shirt and denims.”
In the post, it is seen that the family is out on a picnic on lush green surroundings. Nakuul and Jankee are seen enjoying the time with their son.
In the cute picture the new daddy is seen having a conversation with his baby. He captioned, “Boys discussing their favourite girl”
In the picture, Nakuul Mehta is seen cradling his baby boy. He shared, “How does one even write something about the next of kin without being an absolute pool of mush. Thank you for so effortlessly pushing me to be a kinder, more compassionate and nurturing version of myself.”