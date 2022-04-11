Learn how to ace summer fashion with Nakuul Mehta's these 5 cool outfits

Nakuul Mehta is among the leading actors in the telly world. He is presently playing the male lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The actor is getting a lot of appreciation for his role as Ram Kapoor in the show. Apart from his acting skills, the actor is quite popular for his fashion sense. Nakuul Mehta is often seen experimenting with his looks on social media. He can easily different types of fashion, here are 5 looks of the actor that you must try for this summer season.
Photo Credit : Nakuul Mehta instagram
The actor has sported a simple earthy look in the picture with a white and blue ikat print shirt. He paired it with blue trousers and sports shoes.
In the picture shared by the actor, he is seen enjoying his coffee and has sported a multicolor printed half sleeves shirt, which he paired with ivory white pants.
The actor looks comfortable and casual in white and red print cotton kurta, which is a very soothing attire for hot summers.
In the picture, Nakuul Mehta is looking dapper as he sported a white and blue lining shirt along with cargo pants.
Nakuul Mehta has aced his minimalist fashionable looks with his solid pink round neck t-shirt and black pants.
