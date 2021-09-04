Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta: PHOTOS of baby Sufi’s parents leave fans awestruck

Jankee Mehta and Nakuul Mehta are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Hindi television industry. They left all their fans awestruck with their fairy tale love story which goes way back to their college days. After being in a relationship with each other for many years, Jankee and Nakuul tied the knot on January 28, 2012, and are on cloud nine as they welcomed their first kid this year and named him Sufi. The two have always given the world relationship goals. Here are pictures of Jankee Mehta and Nakuul Mehta that prove the couple is head-over-heels in love with each other. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Jankee Mehta and Nakuul Mehta get clicked posing together for the camera, looking gorgeous in ethnic outfits.
Jankee shares a candid picture of herself cuddling with Nakuul as he kisses her on her forehead.
The new parents get clicked as they make a public appearance together.
Jankee and Nakuul share pictures from their vacation and reveal they have found the best company.
Jankee Mehta and Nakuul Mehta get clicked as they hold each other’s hand in pastel ethnic outfits.