Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta: PHOTOS of baby Sufi’s parents leave fans awestruck

Pictures of Jankee Mehta and Nakuul Mehta giving relationship goals

Jankee Mehta and Nakuul Mehta are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Hindi television industry. They left all their fans awestruck with their fairy tale love story which goes way back to their college days. After being in a relationship with each other for many years, Jankee and Nakuul tied the knot on January 28, 2012, and are on cloud nine as they welcomed their first kid this year and named him Sufi. The two have always given the world relationship goals. Here are pictures of Jankee Mehta and Nakuul Mehta that prove the couple is head-over-heels in love with each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla