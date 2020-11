1 / 12

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's romantic photos

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are one of the most adorable couples of the entertainment industry. There's no denying that they are relationship goals. The couple who is very active on social media often share their lovey-dovey moments on Instagram. Fans love how they always support and express love for each other on social media. The couple recently took the internet by storm. For the uninitiated, the beautiful couple is expecting their first child. Yes, you read it right! Nakuul Mehta made the announcement in the most adorable way and won hearts. He shared a video on social media which features their journey from childhood buddies, romantic moments, and the big announcement. He captioned it as, "Best friend< Girl friend< Missus< THIS Circle of life & then some more.. Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding." Jankee also shared few photos from her maternity photoshoot and captioned it as, "Our quarantine wasn't boring at all. We're going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta #weareexpanding #soontobeparents." Isn't that cute! As they look forward to welcoming their first child, here are a few romantic moments of the couple that prove they are a match made in heaven.

Photo Credit : Jankee Parekh Instagram