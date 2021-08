1 / 6

Pictures of Nakuul Mehta that prove he loves spending time with his family

Nakuul Mehta is a popular name in the Hindi entertainment industry. He made his debut in the television industry in 2012 and has appeared in many successful television series. Recently, he has been making the headlines for his upcoming daily soap, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The series is the sequel of the Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, which was one of the highest rated series. Even though, fans have established that the names of the characters remain the same in the sequel, they are looking forward to the storyline in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Along with being amongst the most hardworking and highest-paid television actors, Nakuul Mehta has always made sure to spend quality time with his wife Jankee, son Sufi and his parents. Here are pictures of Nakuul Mehta that prove that the television actor is a complete family man. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Nakuul Mehta Instagram