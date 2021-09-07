Sufi Mehta: PHOTOS of Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta’s son prove he is a complete delight to watch

1 / 6

Pictures of Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta’s baby boy, Sufi Mehta

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta have been on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their little baby boy, Sufi Mehta into this world, on February 3, 2021. The couple has been in love forever and after dating each other for several years, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta tied the knot with each other on January 28, 2012. After being in a happy marriage for more than eight years, the Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 actor and his wife announced on November 7, 2020, that they are expecting a child. Ever since the birth of their lifeline, Sufi Mehta, Nakuul Mehta, and Jankee Mehta have been leaving fans awestruck by sharing pictures of the newborn on their official social media handle. Here are the pictures of Sufi Mehta that will prove that the baby boy’s pictures are a complete delight to watch. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Nakuul Mehta Instagram