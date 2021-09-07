Sufi Mehta: PHOTOS of Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta’s son prove he is a complete delight to watch

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta have been on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their little baby boy, Sufi Mehta into this world, on February 3, 2021. The couple has been in love forever and after dating each other for several years, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta tied the knot with each other on January 28, 2012. After being in a happy marriage for more than eight years, the Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 actor and his wife announced on November 7, 2020, that they are expecting a child. Ever since the birth of their lifeline, Sufi Mehta, Nakuul Mehta, and Jankee Mehta have been leaving fans awestruck by sharing pictures of the newborn on their official social media handle. Here are the pictures of Sufi Mehta that will prove that the baby boy’s pictures are a complete delight to watch. Read ahead to take a look.
Photo Credit : Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta share a “picture perfect” frame of the family of three as they get clicked having happy faces on, goofing around with each other.
Jankee shares a picture of herself candidly holding her “pumpkin”, Sufi Mehta as she says 'thankyou' to him for being a complete “champion” through their “first travels in this physical world”.
Photo Credit : Jankee Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta gets clicked twinning with baby Sufi Mehta as the two wear yellow outfits, as the actor holds his boy close to his heart.
Nakuul Mehta turns photographer for his wife and son, Jankee and Sufi, as they leave for their first vacation after the new addition in their family.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta’s precious moment holding their newborn’s hand for the first time had set the internet on fire.