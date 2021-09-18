PHOTOS: 6 Times Nam Joo Hyuk looked devilishly handsome at all his appearances

18 hours ago  |  12.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Actor Nam Joo Hyuk attending the 'Marie Claire Asia Star Awards' red carpet event: Courtesy of News1

    The Charming Actor

    Nam Joo Hyun is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in the Korean drama industry. The actor and model has been a part of various successful projects including ‘Who Are You: School 2015’, ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’, ‘The Bride of Habaek’ and ‘Start Up’ to name a few. Even though Nam Joo Hyun, who fortunately, found success in his career as an actor and a model, originally wanted to become a basketball player in his high school. However, due to an injury, he changed his career path and gravitated towards the glamour industry. Not only is Nam Joo Hyuk an incredibly talented actor, but he is also a very humble individual. Here are some of the many times Nam Joo Hyuk took everyone’s heart away with his remarkable fashion sense and top-notch visuals.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 6
    Nam Joo Hyuk poses at the '2nd The Seoul Awards' red carpet event: Courtesy of News1

    The prince of Busan

    Nam Joo Hyuk looks completely like the gentleman he is in formal attire.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 6
    Actor Nam Joo Hyuk poses at the press preview of the movie 'Ansiseong': Courtesy of News1

    Born to Slay

    Nam Joo Hyuk experimented with his attire. And of course, it was successful!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 6
    Nam Joo Hyuk takes a commemorative photo at the 'Christmas season cake launch': Courtesy of News1

    The handsome snowman

    When Nam Joo Hyuk smiles, the world stops

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Nam Joo Hyuk attending the 39th Blue Dragon Film Awards red carpet event: Courtesy of News1

    The chivalrous king

    Nam Joo Hyuk took everyone’s breath away while looking like a complete king.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Nam Joo Hyuk attends the finale of the MBC drama 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’: Courtesy of News1

    Boyfriend Material

    Impeccable charms, on-point fashion sense and an adorable hairstyle. Perfection.

    Photo Credit : News1