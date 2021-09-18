PHOTOS: 6 Times Nam Joo Hyuk looked devilishly handsome at all his appearances

1 / 6

The Charming Actor

Nam Joo Hyun is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in the Korean drama industry. The actor and model has been a part of various successful projects including ‘Who Are You: School 2015’, ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’, ‘The Bride of Habaek’ and ‘Start Up’ to name a few. Even though Nam Joo Hyun, who fortunately, found success in his career as an actor and a model, originally wanted to become a basketball player in his high school. However, due to an injury, he changed his career path and gravitated towards the glamour industry. Not only is Nam Joo Hyuk an incredibly talented actor, but he is also a very humble individual. Here are some of the many times Nam Joo Hyuk took everyone’s heart away with his remarkable fashion sense and top-notch visuals.

Photo Credit : News1