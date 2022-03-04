PHOTOS: 6 times Nam Joo Hyuk made our hearts melt with his selfies

1 / 6

Nam Joo Hyuk

Born in 1994, Nam Joo Hyuk is a South Korean model and actor. After moving to Seoul, Nam Joo Hyuk won the ‘Top Model’ contest, leading to him signing an exclusive contract under K-Plus soon after. He made his official modelling debut in 2013, and in the same year, appeared in fellow YG Entertainment artist Akdong Musician’s music video for ‘200%’ and ‘Give Love’. Following this, he made his official debut as an actor with a supporting role in the 2014 tvN drama, ‘The Idle Mermaid’. Nam Joo Hyuk started gaining attention with his role in the KBS teen drama ‘Who Are You: School 2015’, following which he took on supporting roles in ‘Cheese in the Trap’ and ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’. In 2016, Nam Joo Hyuk gained his first lead role in the youth sports drama ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’. Currently, Nam Joo Hyuk is starring in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, opposite Kim Tae Ri. Until we wait for the next episode of the series, here are some of our favourite selfies of the star.

Photo Credit : Nam Joo Hyuk's Instagram Account