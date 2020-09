1 / 5

Namrata Shirodkar's romantic captions for Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the power couples in Tollywood. The couple, who fell in love with each other while working together on Vamsi, got married on 10 February, 2005. Since getting hitched, Mahesh and Namrata have been continuously giving their fans major relationship goals. They have had their share of ups and downs, but the couple has worked on it. Time and again, Mahesh and Namrata have opened up about their relationship. In an interview with Vogue magazine, Mahesh said that the couple understand each other well. "And we let each other be. That's the most important secret to a successful marriage. Space," he added. Namrata, on the other hand, never fails to praise her hubby. Talking about Mahesh Babu, in conservation with Vogue magazine, Namrata described Mahesh Babu as a disciplined and dedicated person. "He doesn't settle for less," she added. She also mentioned that he can balance work-life very well. Namrata never fails to compliment Mahesh Babu. Her social media posts dedicated to her husband proves he means the world to her. Having said that, we have compiled a few of Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram posts for Mahesh Babu that are too good to miss.

Photo Credit : Namrata Shirodkar Instagram